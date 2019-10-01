Jallikattu, Vikruthi and more to release this Friday

By Express News Service

This Friday will see the release of four highly anticipated Malayalam films— Jallikattu, Vikruthi, Adhyarathri, and Pranayameenukalude Kadal.

Though Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu leads the pack in terms of hype, the other three films seem promising as well, considering the talents working in and behind the scenes.

Vikruthi, which marks the feature debut of ad filmmaker Emcy Joseph, is headlined by Soubin Shahir and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

It is said to be inspired by true events.

Adhyarathri, starring Biju Menon, Aju Varghese and Anaswara Rajan, is the second film of Vellimoonga director Jibu Jacob.

Since that film was well-received by Malayali audiences, Jibu’s new film also holds much promise. Biju plays a marriage broker in the film.

Pranayameenukalude Kadal, the latest from veteran director Kamal, has already awed viewers with its visually appealing teasers.

Shot mostly in Lakshadweep, the romantic drama is led by Vinayakan and two newcomers Gabri Jose and Riddhi Kumar. The film is expected to feature stunning live-action underwater footage along with a fair amount of CGI.