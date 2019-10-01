Home Entertainment Malayalam

Samyuktha Menon set to join Jayasurya-Prajesh Sen’s Vellam

After appearing in the films of Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan and Asif Ali, Samyuktha Menon is all set to work with another big name, Jayasurya.

Published: 01st October 2019

Malayalam actress Samyuktha Menon (Photo | Samyuktha Menon Facebook)

By Express News Service

The project, titled Vellam, will be helmed by Prajesh Sen, who made his debut with Captain, the biopic of footballer VP Sathyan.

Samyuktha, who was recently seen in a negative role in Kalki, will be seen next in Edakkad Battalion 06 opposite Tovino.

The romance drama sees the two actors collaborating for the fourth time after Theevandi, Uyare, and Kalki.

Directed by newcomer Swapnesh K Nair, Edakkad Battalion 06 is scheduled for release on October 18.

In addition, Samyuktha will be also seen in Arun Kumar Aravind’s Underworld, which also stars Asif Ali, Farhaan Faasil, Lal Jr, and Ketaki Narayan. The crime drama will hit theatres on November 1.

