Vidhu Vincent’s 'Stand Up' to be out in November 

By Express News Service

The Nimisha Sajayan-Rajisha Sajayan starrer Stand Up will be hitting theatres in November.

The two Kerala State award-winning actors are working together for the first time in the Vidhu Vincent directorial.

Arjun Ashokan, Divya Gopinath, and Sajitha Madathil are also part of the cast.

Vidhu is known for directing the Kerala State award-winning film Manhole.

Scripted by Umesh Omanakuttan, Stand Up is backed by Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan. The audio and teaser launch is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Tobin Thomas has cranked the camera while Christy Sebastian is working on the editing.