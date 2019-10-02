Antony Varghese to make Tamil debut in Vijay film

By Express News Service

It’s been raining updates from the team of Thalapathy 64. Yesterday it was announced that Vijay Sethupathi has joined the cast of Vijay’s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Today, the makers have confirmed our earlier speculations about Angamaly Diaries-actor Antony Varghese making his Tamil debut with the film.

Bankrolled by Xavier Britto of XB Film Creators, Thalapathy 64 is also speculated to feature Malavika Mohanan as the female lead, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in an important role.

This project will have Anirudh Ravichander composing for a Vijay film for the second time after Kaththi. Sathyan Sooryan, who is the cinematographer for Lokesh’s upcoming film, Kaithi, will handle camera duties in Thalapathy 64 as well. Thalapathy 64 is scheduled for release in April 2020.