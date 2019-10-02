Asif Ali reveals 'Ketyolaanu Ente Maalaakha' first look

By Express News Service

Asif Ali has released the first look of his next film Ketyolaanu Ente Maalaakha.

The poster gives us a look at ‘Sleevachan’ and ‘Rincy’, the characters played by Asif Ali and Veena Nandakumar in the film. Debutant Nisam Basheer has directed the film from a script by Aji Peter Thankam.

The supporting cast includes Basil Joseph and Jaffer Idukki. Abhilash Sankar has cranked the camera while Noufal Abdullah is handling the editing.

The music is by William Francis. Listin Stephen is producing under the banner of Magic Frames. The film’s audio launch will be held at Kochi tomorrow.