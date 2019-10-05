Dulquer Salmaan's production titled 'Maniyarayile Ashokan'

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Dulquer Salmaan is venturing into film production with his newly launched banner Wayfarer Films. The first film being produced under it has been titled Maniyarayile Ashokan. Five new technicians are being introduced through the film.

Calling the film a “sweet and fun idea”, Dulquer revealed that the title was suggested by actor-director Ramesh Pisharody.

Directed by debutant Shamsu Zayba, the film has Gregory Jacob in the lead with Anupama Parameswaran, Anu Sithara, and Krishna Sankar and others forming the remaining cast.

The film has been scripted by Vineeth Krishnan.

Sajad Kakku is behind the camera with Sreehari K Nair on the music and Appu N Bhattathiri on the editing.