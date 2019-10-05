Dulquer Salmaan's production titled 'Maniyarayile Ashokan'
Directed by debutant Shamsu Zayba, the film has Gregory Jacob in the lead with Anupama Parameswaran, Anu Sithara, and Krishna Sankar and others forming the remaining cast.
We recently reported that Dulquer Salmaan is venturing into film production with his newly launched banner Wayfarer Films. The first film being produced under it has been titled Maniyarayile Ashokan. Five new technicians are being introduced through the film.
Calling the film a “sweet and fun idea”, Dulquer revealed that the title was suggested by actor-director Ramesh Pisharody.
Here is the title poster for Wayfarer Films Production One. “Maniyarayile Ashokan”. It’s a special film and we are introducing several technicians with the film. It’s important for me to introduce new talent. Debutant Director Shamzu Zayba, Debutant DoP Sajad Kakku, Debutant Writers Vineeth Krishnan & Magesh Boji , Debutant Music Director Sreehari K Nair, Debutant Still Photographer Shuhaib and lastly Debutant Producer you’re truly. It’s a sweet and fun idea and we’ve put in everything to make sure it translates to that on screen. A big shoutout to Ramesh Pisharody for suggesting the title ! Lots of love to all of you for all the support for our venture. #WayfarerFilms #ProductionOne #ManiyarayileAshokan #andsowebegin #first #ImAPerducer
The film has been scripted by Vineeth Krishnan.
Sajad Kakku is behind the camera with Sreehari K Nair on the music and Appu N Bhattathiri on the editing.
Been wracking my brains and everyone else’s for months now ! I’ve finally arrived at a logo I think represents Wayfarer Films ! Full credit to @jamshad_kpz for designing it. There’s a little hat tip to a special someone in the logo. Coming to the name, A wayfarer is an explorer. Someone who traverses unknown terrain by foot. I hope we can do that in the cinema we produce and are a part of. I’ve never been more excited about a venture of mine. I really wish to continue to entertain all of you with not just films where I play the lead, but also content I want to back and stories I want to tell. Here’s to new beginnings !!! #wayfarerfilms #gotmarieinthelogo #beyondexcited #blessed #lifethrowsyouchances #grabeverysingleone