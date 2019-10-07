First look of Aju Varghese in Kamala out

By Express News Service

Director Ranjith Sankar has revealed the first look of his new film Kamala, which wrapped up recently. The striking design shows Aju Varghese in character.

Touted as a thriller, Kamala has Ruhani Sharma playing the female lead. Anoop Menon, Sajin Cherukayil, Motta Rajendran, Biju Sopanam, and Sunil Sugatha are also part of the cast. Anand Madhusoodanan has composed the music to the lyrics written by himself. The film has been shot by Shehnad Jalal (Vimaanam, Left Right Left). It is being edited by Adil N Ashraf. Manu Jagadh is the art director.

The film comes with the tagline, ‘One beautiful puzzle. 36 hours.’ Ranjith is producing the film under his own banner Dreams N Beyond. Kamala has been slated for a November release.