Prithviraj-starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum commences production

By Express News Service

The filming of Prithviraj-Biju Menon film Ayyappanum Koshiyum commenced in Attappadi on Saturday. Written and directed by Sachy, the film has Prithviraj playing a retired army officer. Ranjith is producing it jointly with PM Sasidharan under the banner of Gold Coin Motion Pictures. Sachy has directed Prithviraj earlier in Anarkali.

The rest of the cast will feature Siddique, Anna Reshma Rajan (Angamaly Diaries), Johny Antony, and Anu Mohan among others. Jakes Bejoy, who has worked on Prithviraj’s Ranam, is composing the music. Sudeep Elamon (Pathinettam Padi, Finals) is cranking the camera and Ranjan Abraham will handle the editing.

Prithviraj was shooting for Lal Jr’s Driving Licence prior to this. Once Ayyappanum Koshiyum is completed, he will proceed with the rest of the schedules of Blessy’s Aadujeevitham.