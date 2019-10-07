Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham completed

By Express News Service

Thuramukham, which is Rajeev’s follow-up to Kammattipadam, has wrapped up filming. Starring a stellar cast comprising Nivin Pauly, Indrajith, Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith, Arjun Asokan, and Manikandan Achari, the big-scale project comes with high expectations.

As per reports, the film is likely to release at the beginning of next year. Rajeev Ravi has lined up a couple of projects which he will move on to once he finishes work on Thuramukham. He is expected to direct Asif Ali next in a real-life police story in addition to a short segment for an anthology.