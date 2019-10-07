Sathyan Anthikad’s next to star Mammootty

By Express News Service

As per reports, director Sathyan Anthikad has decided to do a film with Mammootty as his follow-up to the Fahadh Fassil-starrer Njan Prakashan.

Iqbal Kuttippuram, who wrote Anthikad’s Jomonte Suvisheshangal and Oru Indian Pranayakadha, has penned the script. The reports also say that the film is likely to begin production by the end of the year.

Anthikad has earlier worked with Mammootty in Sreedharante Onnam Thirumurivu, Golandhara Vartha, Kalikkalam, and Artham. They last worked together 22 years ago in Oral Mathram. Mammootty is currently shooting for Ajai Vasudev’s Shylock.