Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir to star in Thallumaala

Muhsin Parari, who co-wrote Sudani from Nigeria and Virus, is directing the film with backing from Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal.

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas

By Express News Service

Following his directorial debut KL-10 Paththu, writer-director Muhsin Parari has announced his next film titled Thallumaala, for which he has roped in Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir to play the leads. The makers have released a title poster online. Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal will be bankrolling it under their banner OPM. The film, expected to be a fun, realistic drama, has been scheduled to release in September 2020. 

Muhsin is co-writing the script with Ashraf Hamza who recently directed Thamaasha. Muhsin, who co-wrote Sudani from Nigeria and Virus, has brought on board the latter’s editor Saiju Sreedharan and music composer Sushin Shyam to work on this one. Anuraga Karikkin Vellam-fame Jimshi Khalid is the director of photography. The rest of the details are expected to be announced later.

Meanwhile, Tovino is awaiting the release of Edakkad Battalion 06. He is currently working in debutant Akhil Paul’s Forensic, which has Mamta Mohandas playing the female lead. His slate of upcoming projects also includes Kilometres and Kilometres, Minnal Murali, Bhoomi, and Pallichattambi.

Soubin has Sidharth Bharatan’s Jinn, Bhadran’s Joothan, Dimal Dennis’ Valiyaperunnaal, Santosh Sivan’s Jack and Jill, and Anwar Rasheed’s Trance in the pipeline. His Android Kunjappan will hit theatres on November 8.

