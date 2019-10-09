Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dulquer Salmaan to star in Joy Mathew’s political thriller

In a recent interview, Joy Mathew has revealed that he has cast Dulquer Salmaan in his next directorial.

Published: 09th October 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 12:19 PM

By Express News Service

In a recent interview, Joy Mathew has revealed that he has cast Dulquer Salmaan in his next directorial. The actor-filmmaker, who made his directorial debut with Shutter in 2012, added that it will be a political thriller and that he is planning to start shooting by January 2020.

The project is currently in the pre-production stage, and Joy is in the process of putting the final touches to his screenplay as well as finalising the remaining cast and technical crew. As of now, sound designer Renganaath Ravee is the only confirmed member in the technical team.

The film will also mark Joy’s third production venture after Shutter and Uncle (which he wrote). Joy will produce it jointly with Dulquer’s newly launched Wayfarer Films. 

This is the fourth title to be backed by Dulquer after Shamsu Zayba’s Maniyarayile Ashokan, Kurup, and the Anoop Sathyan directorial featuring Suresh Gopi and Shobana.

Joy has previously starred in the Dulquer films Vikramadhithyan, Charlie, and Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi.

