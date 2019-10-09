Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jallikattu, Kolambi among Malayalam entries selected for 50th IFFI

The 50th International Film Festival of India is going to be held at Goa from November 20-28.

A still from 'Jallikattu'

By Express News Service

The 50th International Film Festival of India is going to be held at Goa from November 20-28. A total of 200 films from around 76 countries will be screened, among which 26 are feature films and 15 non-feature films.    Seven Malayalam films have been selected for the Indian Panorama section. The three Malayalam films to be showcased in the feature category are Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu, Manu Ashokan’s Uyare, and TK Rajeev Kumar’s Kolambi. 

Manoj Kana’s Kenjira and Vijeesh Mani’s Netaji are also part of this section.  The speciality of these two films is that they feature the tribal dialects Paniya and Irula respectively. Kenjira tells the story of a tribal community in the Kerala-Karnataka border areas and Netaji is based on an episode in the life of Subash Chandra Bose. 

The non-feature category will feature Jayaraj’s Shabdikkuna Kalappa and Novin Vasudev’s Iravilum Pakalilum Odiyan. The feature section  will be opened by the Gujarati film Hellaro  directed by Abhishek Shah while Ashish Pandey’s Nooreh will open the non-feature section.    Priyadarshan is the jury head for the feature category and Rajendra Jangley will head the non-feature jury.

