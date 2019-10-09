Kunchacko Boban-Jis Joy project starts filming at Kochi

By Express News Service

After Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, director Jis Joy is teaming up with Kunchacko Boban for his yet-to-be-titled next film which went on floors on Monday at Kochi. Jis, who is known for his feel-good cinema, is directing the film from the screenplay he wrote of a story by Uyare writers Bobby and Sanjay.

Kunchacko Boban had earlier collaborated with the duo on the films How Old Are You? and School Bus in addition to Uyare. This is the first time that Jis is working with the actor. The leading man of his last three films was Asif Ali.

The film will also have Siddique playing a prominent role. Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, Vinay Forrt, Ramesh Pisharody, and Basil Joseph are among the supporting cast. The two female leads will be played by newcomers. Prince George, who worked with Jis on Vijay Superum, is composing the music while Bahul Ramesh and Ratheesh Raj will work on the camera and editing respectively. Listin Stephen is producing the project under the banner of Magic Frames.