Asif Ali, Suraj Venjaramoodu join Padmakumar’s next

By Express News Service

After Joseph, director M Padmakumar has announced that his next film will be a thriller starring Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu as the principal leads.

The yet-to-be-titled film has been scripted by Abhilash Pillai.

Mahima Nambiar and Swasika will play the female leads. The rest of the cast will be announced shortly. Ratheesh Ram will crank the camera and Kiran Das has been assigned the editing. Ranjin will work on the film’s music.

Padmakumar is currently awaiting the release of the epic Mamankam, which he took over after the fallout between its previous director and the film’s producer.

It will be released on November 1 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Asif’s other upcoming releases are Ketyolaanu Ente Malaakha and Underworld. He is currently working in RJ Mathukutty’s directorial debut Kunjeldho. Suraj is currently involved with Prithviraj’s Driving Licence.