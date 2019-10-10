Mammootty’s 'One' adds Murali Gopy

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Mammootty will be starring in a political drama written by Bobby-Sanjay (Uyare, Mumbai Police).

The latest update is that Murali Gopy and Joju George are attached to this project—titled One—set to be helmed by Santosh Vishwanath (Chirakodinja Kinavukal).

Mammootty is said to play the role of the Chief Minister. As for the remaining cast. The names of Renji Panicker, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, and Sreenivasan are also being mentioned.

Bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions, the much-anticipated venture is expected to go on floors later this month, as soon as Mammootty wraps up his work in Ajai Vasudev’s Shylock.

Meanwhile, Murali will be seen in an integral part in Kiran Prabhakaran’s upcoming Thakkol. He was last seen in Kammara Sambhavam. The actor-writer is also developing the scripts for the Lucifer sequels.