Mohanlal-Vinayan film likely by end 2020

By Express News Service

While confirming that his new film Akashaganga 2—a sequel to the hit Akashaganga—is on track to make the November 1 release date, director Vinayan said his proposed Mohanlal project will most likely go into production by the end of next year.

In a statement, Vinayan said he is looking to do fresh, hitherto unexplored subjects. For Akashaganga 2, which he believes is a “good entertainer just like the original”, the director has worked with a host of fresh faces along with some established names.

The film, which employs ATMOS sound and a significant amount of CGI, is currently in the post-production stage.

Vinayan, who recently was able to return to the director’s chair after the lifting of an unofficial 10-year-long ban, said that his vigour and emotional connection to cinema has become stronger than before.

“The fact that I was able to introduce a newcomer like Rajamani through the film Chalakkudykaran Changathi and still find success feels like an acknowledgement of my honesty and clear stand.”

He then added that aside from the Mohanlal project, he is also prepping a film with Jayasurya and another one on the legend of Nangeli.

“Since Mohanlal has to work on his 3D project (Barroz), it seems I can only begin work on my Mohanlal film by the end of 2020,” he said.