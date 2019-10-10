Moothon trailer to be launched tomorrow

By Express News Service

The official trailer of Geetu Mohandas’ upcoming Nivin Pauly-starrer Moothon will be launched tomorrow, on the occasion of Nivin’s birthday.

Recently, the makers gave us a small glimpse of the film through a teaser.

Moothon, which also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Roshan Mathew, Shashank Arora, and Dileesh Pothan, has Hindi dialogues by Anurag Kashyap.

Kashyap is also a co-producer on the film. Rajeev Ravi is behind the film which is expected to be a gritty drama.

The film made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival where it won much acclaim and is gearing up for this year’s edition of the Mumbai Film Festival where it has been chosen as the opening film.

The festival will run from October 17-24.