Intriguing poster of Mohanlal-starrer Big Brother out

By Express News Service

A second poster for director Siddique’s Big Brother has landed online. The image, which shows Mohanlal clad in a special uniform accompanied by a bunch of armed men, has piqued the curiosity of fans.

The shoot of the film is currently progressing smoothly. The 25-crore project, which marks Siddique’s third collaboration with Mohanlal after Vietnam Colony and Ladies & Gentleman, also stars Arbaaz Khan (his Malayalam debut). The Bollywood actor is playing the film’s primary antagonist.

The rest of the cast includes Chemban Vinod Jose, Anoop Menon, Tini Tom, Sarjano Khalid, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, and Janardhanan. Big Brother will be arriving in theatres in December.