Kumbalangi Nights actor Mathew Thomas joins Mammootty’s next

By Express News Service

Following his successful turns as Franky in Kumbalangi Nights and Jaison in Thaneer Mathan Dinangal, actor Mathew Thomas is all set to join Mammootty’s next, One. We recently reported that the film has Murali Gopy playing an important role. As of now, the confirmed cast members, apart from Mammootty and Murali Gopy, are Joju George and Mathew Thomas.

The film, scripted by Bobby-Sanjay, will be directed by Santosh Vishwanath. An official announcement will be out in the coming days, followed by the commencement of production before the end of this month.