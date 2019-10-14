Children’s film Muthassikkoru Muthu releasing on October 18

By Express News Service

Anil Karakkulam’s Muthassikkoru Muthu is scheduled to release this Friday.

The children’s film stars a host of child artistes alongside popular faces such as Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Vatsala Menon, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Harish Penghal, Chempil Ashokan, and Prasanth. Produced by Suresh Matatoor, Muthassikkoru Muthu is set in contemporary times and speaks about deteriorating familial bonds. PK Suryanarayanan has sung the tracks.

The lyrics are by Suresh and music by Joji Johnson.

Anil Karakkulam is known for directing Marubhoomiyile Mazhathullikal, which came out last year.