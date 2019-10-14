Malayali actor Abid Anwar to star in Hindi-English film 'Rani Rani Rani'

By Express News Service

Malayali actor-cum-singer Abid Anwar is making his bilingual debut with an independent film titled 'Rani Rani Rani', written and helmed by Malayali filmmaker Rajaram Rajendran.

The Hindi-English film is being touted as a woman-centric science fiction film featuring Tannishtha Chatterjee as the female lead.

Abid, who has acted in the Malayalam films 'Innanu Aa Kalyanam', 'Flat No 4 B' and SS Kumaran’s Tamil directorial 'Kerala Nattilam Pengaludane', plays a South Indian techie in 'Rani Rani Rani'. Abid, who has appeared in over 80 ads, is also part of SS Kumaran’s upcoming film 'LIC'.

'Rani Rani Rani', which also stars Asif Basra, Danny Sura, and Alexx O’Nell, has been shot by Serbian cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic and edited by Jyolsna Panicker. Joe Panicker has composed the music.

The team is planning to release the film through PVR as well as some OTT platforms sometime in November. They also hope to screen it at various international film festivals.