Stunt expert Vlad Rimburg, of 'Gemini Man' fame, onboard Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Minnal Murali'

By Express News Service

The makers of Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film 'Minnal Murali' has roped in Hollywood stunt expert Vlad Rimburg to supervise the action sequences.

A superhero film, 'Minnal Murali' is helmed by Basil Joseph and bankrolled by Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters ('Bangalore Days', 'Padayottam').

Vlad has announced his involvement through a video message which was shared by the team. He has handled the stunt choreography of films like 'The Fate Of The Furious', the new Will Smith film 'Gemini Man', 'The Dark Tower', and TV series such as 'True Detective' and 'Inhumans' (also the second -unit director). He has also worked on the Indian films 'Baahubali 2', 'Sultan', and 'Pailwaan'.

Basil Joseph has previously directed 'Kunjiramayanam' and 'Godha'.

'Minnal Murali' is currently in the pre-production stage.