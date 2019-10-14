Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Sudani from Nigeria' team’s next titled 'Halal Love Story', to star Joju and Indrajith

Zakariya has once again penned the script with Muhsin Parari, who co-wrote Sudani from Nigeria.

Published: 14th October 2019 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

L-R: Actors Indrajith Sukumaran and Joju George.

L-R: Actors Indrajith Sukumaran and Joju George.

By Express News Service

Following the tremendous success of Sudani from Nigeria, writer-director Zakariya is all set to make his next, titled Halal Love Story. Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Grace Antony, and Sharaf U Dheen will play the principal leads of the film which will roll on November 20 and release next year.

Zakariya has once again penned the script with Muhsin Parari, who co-wrote Sudani from Nigeria. Aashiq Abu, Jesna Ashim and Harshad Ali are producing along with Zakariya and Muhsin. The film’s editor Saiju Sreedharan and cinematographer Ajay Menon are also credited as co-producers.

Art director Anees Nadodi, who debuted with Sudani, is also in the team. Bijibal and Shahbaz Aman will compose the music.

Indrajith is currently working in Srinath Rajendran’s Kurup and Bipin Paul Samuel’s Aaha. He is also part of the recently wrapped up Rajeev Ravi film Thuramukham in addition to playing an MGR-based character in Queen, an upcoming Tamil web series on Jayalalitha by Gautham Menon.

Meanwhile, Joju is enjoying a dream run with films like Thankam (with Fahadh Faasil), One (with Mammootty), Chola (Sanal Kumar Sasidharan film), Valiya Perunnaal (with Shane Nigam), an untitled Lijo Jose Pellissery film, an untitled Martin Prakkat film (with Kunchacko Boban), Pada (also with Kunchacko), and the upcoming Karthik Subbaraj-Dhanush film in the pipeline.

Grace Antony was last seen in Kumbalangi Nights and Thamaasha.

Sharaf has Anjaam Pathira coming up next.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joju George Sudani from Nigeria Indrajith Sukumaran Grace Antony Sharaf U Dheen Muhsin Parari Zakariya
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp