'Sudani from Nigeria' team’s next titled 'Halal Love Story', to star Joju and Indrajith

By Express News Service

Following the tremendous success of Sudani from Nigeria, writer-director Zakariya is all set to make his next, titled Halal Love Story. Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Grace Antony, and Sharaf U Dheen will play the principal leads of the film which will roll on November 20 and release next year.

Zakariya has once again penned the script with Muhsin Parari, who co-wrote Sudani from Nigeria. Aashiq Abu, Jesna Ashim and Harshad Ali are producing along with Zakariya and Muhsin. The film’s editor Saiju Sreedharan and cinematographer Ajay Menon are also credited as co-producers.

Art director Anees Nadodi, who debuted with Sudani, is also in the team. Bijibal and Shahbaz Aman will compose the music.

Indrajith is currently working in Srinath Rajendran’s Kurup and Bipin Paul Samuel’s Aaha. He is also part of the recently wrapped up Rajeev Ravi film Thuramukham in addition to playing an MGR-based character in Queen, an upcoming Tamil web series on Jayalalitha by Gautham Menon.

Meanwhile, Joju is enjoying a dream run with films like Thankam (with Fahadh Faasil), One (with Mammootty), Chola (Sanal Kumar Sasidharan film), Valiya Perunnaal (with Shane Nigam), an untitled Lijo Jose Pellissery film, an untitled Martin Prakkat film (with Kunchacko Boban), Pada (also with Kunchacko), and the upcoming Karthik Subbaraj-Dhanush film in the pipeline.

Grace Antony was last seen in Kumbalangi Nights and Thamaasha.

Sharaf has Anjaam Pathira coming up next.