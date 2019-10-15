Rejishh Midhila back with fantasy flick Innu Muthal

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Rejishh Midhila, who recently directed the murder mystery Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam with Amit Chakkalakkal, is back with his next film Innu Muthal, starring Siju Wilson and Kumbalangi Nights breakout star Suraj Pops.

The shoot is nearly done with two more days left for the crew to wrap up production.

Speaking about the genre, Rejishh, who also wrote the film, tells us it’s a light-hearted, humour-filled fantasy subject.

“Though fantasy is a major element in the film, with a fair amount of visual effects and CGI, it will be realistic and quite grounded. There won’t be any gimmicks whatsoever. Since the story concerns daily occurrences, it will be relatable to all audiences,” says the filmmaker.

The team shot mostly in Madhya Pradesh for over 40 days and will now move to Ramoji Film City to complete the remaining portions. Hindi theatre artiste Uday Chandra is also essaying a key role.

Rejishh is producing the film under his own banner The Great Indian Cinemas, which also comprises his producing partners Mejjo Josseph, Eldho Issac, and Lijo James in association with Vimal Kumar. The team is aiming for a January 2020 release.

We also asked Rejishh about the possibility of a sequel to Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam given the positive response to Amit Chakkalakkal’s character in the film.

“As far as I’m concerned, nothing is happening at the moment. Let’s see if any ideas pop up. But as of now, at least I’m not thinking about it,” he says.