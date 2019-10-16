Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘K Balachander inspired me to take up direction’

...says Vijith Nambiar, whose debut film Munthiri Monchan releases on Oct 25

Published: 16th October 2019 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Vijith Nambiar.

By Express News Service

Before venturing into direction for the first time with the upcoming Munthiri Monchan - Oru Thavala Paranjha Kadha, Vijith Nambiar used to be a track singer in Chennai, lending his voice for several movies and TV serials. It was a chance encounter with the legendary K Balachander that proved to be a turning point in Vijith’s life.

“K Balachander’s production banner Kavithalaya used to produce the serials featured on Sun TV and Raj TV,” says Vijith. “One fine Vijayadashami day, I was at the office of Kavithalaya along with director  Guhan and music director Rehan when K Balachander, pointing to me, asked Guhan, ‘Is he an assistant director?’ to which Guhan replied, ‘No, sir.

He is a singer—TV serial title song singer. He is a student of BA Chidambaranath.’ Then he turned to me and asked, ‘Are you interested in direction?’ That unexpected question left me without words. Immediately came another question, ‘Why don’t you try?’ At that moment, I was unable to say no to someone who was like God to me.”

After becoming Guhan’s assistant director, Vijith also worked in the direction team of other Kavithalaya films. He is now awaiting the release of Munthiri Monchan, for which he has also composed the music. Two songs from the film—Orkkunnu Njana (sung by Shankar Mahadevan) and Pathiye Ithal Vidarum (sung by KS Chithra and KS Harishankar)—are doing well on YouTube. The film will hit theatres on October 25.

TAGS
Vijith Nambiar
