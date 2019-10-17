Actor Shane Nigam fears for his life after threat from producer Joby George over haircut

Shibu BS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Mollywood heartthrob Shane Nigam on Wednesday accused 'Veyil' producer Joby George of threatening him as the latter felt the actor's new hairstyle would affect the continuity of the film.

'Kumbalangi Nights' fame actor Shane went live on Facebook to narrate his ordeal to his fans and has also submitted a written complaint to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

The actor claimed he was “helpless" and told fans “I can only fight this case if I have your support.” He said in the video: “I have never appeared in a live video like this before. But this is a pressing situation and that is why I decided to talk to you."

Shane alleged that he had cut his hair for another movie 'Qurbani' only after completing the first schedule of Veyil. "After noticing my getup change, the producer of 'Veyil', Joby George, came up with a dire threat against me," the actor said.

Shane Nigam, who is the son of late actor Kalabhavan Abi, said in the video, “This is what I am facing in Malayalam film industry, for being the son of Abikka. I am fed up brothers."

According to media reports, 'Qurbaani' producer even tried to convince Joby George that Shane had just gelled his hair.

In his official letter to AMMA, Shane wrote that he feared for his life as George had threatened to destroy his career and not let him even stay in Kerala.

In his official complaint with AMM, Shane wrote that his hairstyle was changed after consulting the teams of both films. “But the hair at the back of my head was chopped off a little more than expected. I had uploaded a photo of mine in character look for 'Qurbani' on WhatsApp. Seeing this, Joby George called me over phone and spoke very badly to me saying that the continuity of the film ('Veyil') will be lost. This he did without even actually seeing me in person."

Producer blames Shane Nigam

Joby George has however denied the allegations in a Facebook post, stating that he had been unwell for the past few days,

He claimed that it was the actor who deceived him after accepting an advance amount of Rs 30 lakhs.

Joby George, the producer of movies like 'Abrahaminte Santhathikal' and 'Kasaba', also alleged that he had not threatened the actor. "Shane asked for a remuneration of Rs 30 lakhs for the movie 'Veyil' which is being produced by me," he told newspersons, in a hurriedly called press conference.

"However, after the commencement of the shoot, Shane asked for Rs 40 lakhs. After completing 16 days of shoot, he was paid Rs 30 lakhs. There was also a clause in the agreement that the actor will not cut his long hair until the shoot of the movie is over. Later I called up Shane over the phone and explained my situation. I informed him that he is not ready to cooperate with the movie, I will go ahead with legal proceedings. That was not a threat. I explained/clarified my stance," Joby told reporters at Ernakulam Press Club on Thursday.

The producer further said that he had arranged external borrowings for the movie 'Veyil'. "I have already spent Rs 4.82 crores on the movie. If the shooting is delayed further, I will incur additional expenses. That is why I have asked Shane, the hero of the movie, to co-operate," he added.

Meanwhile, an audio clip is being circulated, allegedly that of Joby George's. Shane's complaint to AMMA is on the basis of the audio clip.

Producer to take matter to film forums

The Kerala Film Producer's Association has said it will look into the issue. "The Producer's association will look into the issue once we receive the complaint from Joby George," said Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) president G Suresh Kumar.

Joby also said that he would take up the issue before Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA).

He is also the producer of upcoming Mammootty starrer 'Shylock', which is slated for a Christmas release.

Joby George was in the news for the wrong reasons when he had offered a job to a man who had abused actor Parvathy for pointing out misogyny in Mammootty's film 'Kasaba'. Joby was the producer of the film.

(With inputs from online desk)