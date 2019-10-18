Malayalam film produced by schoolchildren wins honour at Druk International Film Festival

By Online Desk

Malayalam film 'Karup' has been declared the Best family/ children film at the Druk International Film Festival (DIFF). It is a monthly live screening film, music, and screenwriting competition with a live Annual Screening & Awards Show Event in Bhutan.

'Karup', the first Indian feature film produced entirely by schoolchildren, deals with discrimination faced by marginalised tribal kids.

The film has also been selected for the Kolkata International Film festival, which will be held between 8 and 15 November 2019.

In 2017, the Nayanar Smaraka Government Higher Secondary School in Vengad, Kannur, had approached award-winning director T Deepesh saying they wanted to make a film.

The 1.5-hour-long film was made on a shoestring budget. It was mostly shot in Kannur and Wayanad districts.

Last December, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had launched the film's title.

Actor Tovino Thomas had released the teaser of the film on his Facebook page, stating that it was the first time a school was involved in making a movie.

(With inputs from Nandalal)