5th film in Mammootty's CBI franchise will release in 2020: Screenwriter SN Swamy

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

It’s been a while since we have heard any update on the long-delayed fifth part in the popular CBI series. But now screenwriter SN Swamy has revealed that the project is about to be launched very soon. Along with Mammootty, Swamy, director K Madhu and composer Shyam are also set to return.

“The project is very much on. We are planning to start and release it next year itself. There’s no doubt about it. However, I can’t give specifics about when the shoot will start. As Mammootty has committed two other projects, we are waiting for him to complete them,” says Swamy.

Ever since news got out that the new film will revolve around ‘basket killing’, film buffs who were unfamiliar with the term have been googling it and discussing it on social media. Swamy is getting a big kick out of it. “Well, I wanted to give people something to get them excited about. This is how you do it,” he laughs.

Recently, there was a rumour that there will be a sequel to another Swamy-scripted film, Moonnam Mura. Swamy rubbished it, saying, “I’m not keen about doing a sequel to that film. I will never ever do it. I think one is enough.”

He added that the same principle cannot be applied to the CBI series though, as it’s more about the continuation of the character than the subject. “Also, we were looking for a solid story. We couldn’t just take some incident that’s happening around us and turn it into a movie.”

The first CBI film, Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, was released in 1988 and became an instant success. It was immediately followed by a sequel, Jagratha, in 1989.

After a 15-year gap, the makers came out with a third part, Sethurama Iyer CBI, and a fifth, Nerariyan CBI, a year later.