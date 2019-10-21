Home Entertainment Malayalam

Audio launch of megastar Mammootty's 'Mamangam' held at Kochi

Mamangam is helmed by director M Padmakumar, who began his career as an assistant to Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha director Hariharan.

Published: 21st October 2019 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Mamangam audio launch. (Photo | Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

The audio and teaser launch of Mammootty’s upcoming Mamangam was held at a grand event in Kochi on Sunday. Mammootty launched the audio by handing over the disc to director Hariharan and Justice Cyriac Joseph.

At the event, Mammootty spoke about the historical significance of the Mamangam event showcased in the film and said the film is going to be a historical event as well. “The film was fortunate enough to have a producer like Venu Kunnappilly. He is its biggest strength. Mamangam is the most expensive film in Malayalam yet. Venu has been toiling for this project for the past two-and-a-half years. He has been able to make this film in a way that does justice to the script.”

Mamangam is helmed by director M Padmakumar, who began his career as an assistant to Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha director Hariharan. The latter said he felt proud and happy to see Padmakumar making Kerala’s “biggest film”. 

“Mammootty is not competing against Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan but the biggest actors in international cinema,” he said, adding that Mamangam will take Malayalam cinema one step further.

Thanking everyone who stood by him, Padmakumar said Mamangam was like a dream to him and that the project went through a journey that no other Malayalam film did before.

Also present at the event were actors Unni Mukundan, Prachi Tehlan, Anu Sithara, Sunny Wayne, Manikandan Achari, Sudev Nair, screenwriter Shankar Ramakrishnan, and music director M Jayachandran among others. The making video was released by Tovino Thomas and Samyuktha Menon.

