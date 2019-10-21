Gujarati film 'Hellaro', Malayalam film 'Uyare' to compete for Best Debut feature in IFFI

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Hellaro and Manu Ashokan’s Uyare are the Indian films in the competition, which also has five international films in the running for the award.

Published: 21st October 2019

L-R: Stills from Hellaro and Uyare.

By Express News Service

Hellaro, the National Award-winning Gujarati film, and the Malayalam film Uyare will compete in the Debut Competition section of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Hellaro, directed by Abhishek Sharma, will also open the Indian Panorama section of the festival. 

Hellaro and Manu Ashokan’s Uyare are the Indian films in the competition, which also has five international films in the running for the award that is given to a film that reflects a new paradigm in motion pictures in terms of aesthetic, technique or technological innovation. 

Algerian film Abou Leila, Korean film Romang, Monsters from Romania, and the American films My Name is Sara and Cleo will compete for the Silver Peacock award, which carries a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10,00,000. 

About 26 feature and 15 non-feature films in various Indian regional languages will be screened at the golden jubilee edition of IFFI,  which will run from November 20-28 in Goa.

