Jayasurya-Prajesh Sen’s next project 'Vellam' set to go on floors

By Express News Service

Jayasurya’s recently announced film with Prajesh Sen, Vellam, is all set to go on floors in Kannur on November 3. Theevandi-fame Samyuktha Menon has been confirmed to play the female lead.

Prajesh previously worked with Jayasurya in his directorial debut, Captain.

Dileesh Pothan, Alencier, Siddique, Idavela Babu and Jaffar Idukki comprise the supporting cast.

Prajesh Sen

Robbie Varghese will crank the camera and Bijith Bala will edit the film. Music will be composed by Bijibal. Manu P Nair and John Kudiyanmala are producing the film under the banner of Friendly Productions.

Meanwhile, Jayasurya is awaiting the release of Anveshanam. The Prasobh Vijayan directorial will hit theatres next month.

The actor’s slate of upcoming films also includes Sufiyum Sujathayum (with Aditi Rao Hydari), VK Prakash’s Ramasethu, Rajesh Mohanan’s Thrissur Pooram, a biopic of actor Sathyan, and a 3D big-budget film on the legendary Kadamattathu Kathanar. He will be also making a guest appearance in the upcoming Chemban Vinod Jose-starrer Poozhikkadakan.