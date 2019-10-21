Home Entertainment Malayalam

Shooting underway for Jude Anthany Joseph’s directorial on 2018 Kerala floods

Jude had said earlier that the film will be a “tribute to the unexpected heroes” that participated in the rescue efforts.

Published: 21st October 2019 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Tovino Thomas.

Actor Tovino Thomas.

By Express News Service

The first schedule of Jude Anthany Joseph’s new film 2403ft, based on last year’s devastating Kerala floods, has been wrapped up.

Tovino Thomas and Ambili-fame Tanvi Ram are part of it along with Indrans and Surabhi Lakshmi. More names are expected to be announced soon.

Jude had said earlier that the film will be a “tribute to the unexpected heroes” that participated in the rescue efforts. Jude has jointly written the script with John Manthrickal.

Mahesh Narayanan will edit the film which is being shot by Jomon T John (Thaneer Mathan Dinangal). Shaan Rahman is the music composer. 

Anto Joseph is bankrolling the project under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company.

Tovino’s upcoming films are Kilometers and Kilometers, Forensic, Bhoomi, Pallichattambi, and 563 St. Charles Street among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tovino Thomas Tanvi Ram Surabhi Lakshmi Indrans Jude Anthany Joseph
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp