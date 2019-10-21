Shooting underway for Jude Anthany Joseph’s directorial on 2018 Kerala floods

By Express News Service

The first schedule of Jude Anthany Joseph’s new film 2403ft, based on last year’s devastating Kerala floods, has been wrapped up.

Tovino Thomas and Ambili-fame Tanvi Ram are part of it along with Indrans and Surabhi Lakshmi. More names are expected to be announced soon.

Jude had said earlier that the film will be a “tribute to the unexpected heroes” that participated in the rescue efforts. Jude has jointly written the script with John Manthrickal.

Mahesh Narayanan will edit the film which is being shot by Jomon T John (Thaneer Mathan Dinangal). Shaan Rahman is the music composer.

Anto Joseph is bankrolling the project under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company.

Tovino’s upcoming films are Kilometers and Kilometers, Forensic, Bhoomi, Pallichattambi, and 563 St. Charles Street among others.