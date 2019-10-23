Mammootty’s Bobby-Sanjay project One starts rolling

By Express News Service

After Ajai Vasudev’s Shylock, Mammootty’s next project, One, has begun production. The function was kicked off with a pooja ceremony which saw the attendance of Joju George, Ranjith, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Salim Kumar, Ramesh Pisharody and others.

Touted as a political thriller, One will have Mammootty playing the Chief Minister. Helmed by Santhosh Viswanath, the film has a script by Bobby-Sanjay, the writers behind Uyare, Traffic, and Ayaalum Njanum Thammil. Joju, Murali Gopy, and Mathew Thomas also star. Sreelakshmi R is bankrolling it under the banner of ICHAIS Productions.