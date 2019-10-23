Roshni Dinaker to direct an action film next

Home Entertainment Malayalam

KOCHI: Following her directorial debut with the Prithviraj-Parvathy film My Story last year, filmmaker Roshni Dinaker is getting ready to make her second film, titled 2 Stroke, an action drama. This is the first time that a female director will be tackling an action film in Malayalam cinema. Roshni says she has been dying to do an action film for a long time.

The script has been penned by Babu Vallarpadam, a biker himself. Amit Chakkalakkal (Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam), Sreenath Bhasi (Kumbalangi Nights), Shebin Benson (Virus), Aditya Menon, Joy Mathew and Sabumon Abdusamad will essay the central characters.

“It’s the story of four generations of bikers— replete with drama, action, rivalry and intense competition. It won’t be a melodrama,” says Roshni. “Since it will depict the lives of bikers both old and new, the film will be a dedication to them.”

On casting Amit, Roshni says, “He has the makings of a star. He is not only blessed with good looks but also good at dialogue delivery. And he happens to be a rider himself. He is crazy about biking.”
She added that she is also happy to be working with Sreenath and Shebin. “They are very comfortable to work with as well. There is a lot of give-and-take between us. They are creatively bringing a lot to the table.”

The film, backed by Roshni and husband Dinaker OV under their banner Roshni Dinaker Productions, will start shooting next month in Kochi. Most of the shoot will happen outdoors. CD Jinan will handle the choreography of the racing sequences.  

Vinod Perumal will helm the camera with Don Max in charge of the editing. Sam CS will compose the music and Renganaath Ravee will design the sound.  

