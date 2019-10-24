Home Entertainment Malayalam

Case registered against film director Shrikumar Menon on actress Manju Warrier's complaint

The director meanwhile claimed that Manju had forgotten all the help and support he had offered during her second coming in the Malayalam industry after several years.

Published: 24th October 2019 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Sreekumar Menon and Manju Warrier

Director Shrikumar Menon has responded in a Facebook post after actor Manju Warrier alleged that he was trying to defame her.

By PTI

THRISSUR: Kerala police have registered a case against ad filmmaker-turned-director Shrikumar Menon on a complaint lodged by popular Malayalam actress Manju Warrier for allegedly threatening and defaming her on the social media.

She had on October 22 met the State police chief Loknath Behera and filed the complaint.

"The complaint was forwarded to us on Wednesday. We then charged him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including Sections 354 D and 509 and have handed over the case to the Crime Branch for further investigation," police told PTI on Thursday.

Section 354 D of the IPC deals with the offence of stalking while Section 509 deals with word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

Menon, who had helmed the advertisements of several popular brands with Warrier in the lead role, entered tinsel town last year by directing the Mohanlal-Manju Warrier starrer "Odiyan", which failed to take off at the box-office.

According to local media reports, the award-winning actress levelled grave charges against Shrikumar Menon and one of his journalist friends.

READ HERE | Sreekumar Menon responds to Manju Warrier's complaint, says he is ready to cooperate with cops

She alleged the director had threatened her and some of her close friends and tried to defame her by orchestrating a hate campaign against her on the social media, the reports said.

It also said Warrier had handed over some digital evidence to the investigators to prove her point.

However, Shrikumar Menon, in a Facebook post, said he came to know about the police complaint only through media reports and he would cooperate with the investigation.

Unleashing a scathing attack against the actress, he said she had forgotten all the help and support he had offered during her second coming in the Malayalam industry after several years.

He also alleged that she had only Rs 1,500 in her account when she had left her home and it was he who had given her a cheque for Rs 25 lakh as advance payment of her first advertisement.

The actress has also sent a letter to the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) about her police complaint against Menon and sought its support.

ALSO READ | Manju Warrier files complaint against 'Odiyan' director Sreekumar Menon

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manju Warrier Shrikumar Menon Odiyan
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp