Joby George-Shane Nigam slugfest over movie and pay ends in anti-climax

Shane accused Joby of threatening him for cutting his hair short and changing his hairstyle for another movie, ‘Qurbaani’.

Published: 24th October 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Joby George-Shane Nigam

Actor Shane Nigam shaking hands with producer Joby George at a meeting arranged by producers association and AMMA in Kochi on 23 October 2019. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The tussle between young actor Shane Nigam and producer Joby George was settled at a meeting convened here by office-bearers of Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Monday.

Briefing reporters here after the meeting held at KFPA office, producer Anto Joseph, who mediated the discussions, said Shane will complete the movie ‘Veyil’ produced by Joby after completing the shooting of ‘Qurbaani’. “The shooting of Qurbaani will be completed by November 10.

Shane will continue acting in ‘Veyil’ from November 16. In case any dispute arises again between the two, the office-bearers of AMMA will intervene. The issues between them both on advance amount and remuneration were also settled,” said Anto.

The issue come to light after Shane accused Joby of threatening him for cutting his hair short and changing his hairstyle for another movie, ‘Qurbaani’. Shane alleged that Joby threatened him, saying that the new hairstyle would affect the continuity of ‘Veyil’.

Meanwhile, Joby claimed that it was Shane who deceived him after accepting an advance amount of Rs 30 lakh.

Meanwhile, as per the settlement agreed by both Shane and Joby, the latter will pay the remaining remuneration of Rs 16 lakh to Shane. “The total remuneration agreed by Shane is Rs 40 lakh. Joby also apologised for making statements against Shane’s family. That is how the whole issue was settled,” he added.

Both the actor and producer shook hands in front of media persons. The office-bearers of KFPA also blamed some online media for creating unnecessary controversy in the dispute between the two.

READ HERE | Actor Shane Nigam fears for his life after threat from producer Joby George over haircut

