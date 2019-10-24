Lal Jose and Biju Menon's film '41' a political-religious satire

By Express News Service

Lal Jose’s new film 41 is gearing up for release next month. The recently released poster shows Biju Menon in ‘ayyappan’ attire with his left hand raised comrade-style.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker has revealed that the film will be a “political-religious satire” that will touch upon topics like Sabarimala, theism-atheism, love, hate, and so on.

Scripted by debutant PG Prageesh, 41 will revolve around two men travelling on two different paths. 41 also sees the feature debut of theatre actor Saranjith. Nimisha Sajayan is paired opposite Biju Menon.

G Prajith, who directed Biju Menon recently in Sathyam Paranjha Vishwasikkuvo, is producing the film jointly with Anumod Bose and Adarsh Narayanan under their banner Signature studios.

S Kumar is behind the camera. Bijibal has composed the music to the lyrics by Rafeeq Ahamed.