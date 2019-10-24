Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Oru Kadathanadan Katha' is inspired by real events: Director Peter Sajan

Debutant Peter Sajan talks about directing Shaheen Siddique in the thriller.

A still from 'Oru Kadathanadan Katha' .

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Actor Siddique’s son Shaheen Siddique is playing a lead character in Oru Kadathu Naadan Kadha, which will be hitting theatres tomorrow. The actor plays a young man seeking money for his mother’s emergency operation and later ending up as a carrier for a hawala syndicate.

Speaking to Express, the film’s director Peter Sajan says the film takes place over the course of 12 hours.

“The idea came from the numerous real-life stories about hawala operations and raids. There is always a life behind every incident, which is what our film is about,” reveals Peter, who previously worked as an editor and associate director.

The film is being touted as a thriller with action, comedy, and suspense elements. “We have treated the serious material in a realistic fashion but at the same time, we have not made it too serious either,” he continues. “It’s a story that occasionally passes through humorous moments. It’s got an unpredictable climax.”

Peter is happy that he got Shaheen on board. “Shaheen has done 100 per cent justice to his character. Since this is a fast-paced narrative that rarely takes a break, he has been able to rise up to the challenge. It’s a heavy risk, yes, but I’m happy with the output,” says Peter.

Salim Kumar, Pradeep Rawat, and Sudheer Karamana appear in supporting roles. The film is produced by Ridhesh Kannan.

