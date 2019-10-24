Suraj Venjaramoodu gets a different makeover for 'Android Kunjappan'

By Express News Service

Suraj Venjaramoodu will be appearing in a get-up he hasn’t tried before—that of an old man— for Android Kunjappan. The National award winner is playing the father of Soubin Shahir’s character in the film directed by debutant Ratheesh Balakrishnan Podhuval.

The man behind this look is make-up expert Ronex Xavier, who says the makers wanted a look that didn’t seem artificial at all. “Since we had to show a certain age, we had to remove his hair in some areas. We came up with a special material to create the wrinkles. The weather and temperature changes were challenging and we had to take precautions to prevent the make-up from coming off. To witness Suraj’s talent and dedication first-hand was nothing short of amazing. It was so inspiring,” recalls Ronex.

The film, which was shot in Kerala and Russia, will be arriving in theatres next month. A humanoid robot is one of the film’s central characters. Ratheesh had told us earlier that the story is about familial bonds.

Newcomer Kendy Zirdo plays the female lead while Saiju Kurup, Mala Parvathi, and Megha Mathew play the supporting characters.