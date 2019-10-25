Filming begins for Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Forensic'

By Express News Service

The filming of Tovino Thomas’ new film Forensic has begun. Touted as a crime thriller, it has Mamta Mohandas playing the female lead. Forensic was earlier supposed to be directed by Sujith Vaassudev.

Akhil Paul and Anas Khan are now co-directing it instead. Akhil is known for scripting the Prithviraj-starrer 7th Day.