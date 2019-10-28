Home Entertainment Malayalam

Actors Akshay Radhakrishnan, Noorin Shereef join cast of 'Vellappam'

Published: 28th October 2019 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Noorin Shereef and Akshay Radhakrishnan.

Noorin Shereef and Akshay Radhakrishnan. (Photos | Facebook)

By Express News Service

'Pathinettam Padi'-fame Akshay Radhakrishnan and 'Oru Adaar Love'-fame Noorin Shereef have been cast in newcomer Praveen Raj Pookkadan’s 'Vellappam'. Praveen has revealed that the film, scripted by debutant Jeevan Lal, will have elements of comedy, romance, and fantasy.

As per reports, Shine Tom Chacko, Leona Lishoy, and Sreejith Ravi have been cast in the film which will be shot mainly in Thrissur. The film is expected to go on floors on November 17.

Shameer Muhammed has been roped in as the editor. Leela Gireesh Kuttan (Poomaram) is the music director. Rafeek TM is producing the film.

Meanwhile, Noorin is also part of Unni Mukundan’s upcoming film 'Chocolate: Story Retold', which will be a different take on the story of Prithviraj-starrer 'Chocolate'.


