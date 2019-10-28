Leading musicians to participate in grand concert

By Express News Service

Over 50 musicians from the Malayalam film and music industry will be taking part in a grand music concert, Karuna, organised by the Kochi Music Foundation (KMF). The event will be held on November 1 at Ernakulam’s Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Among the participants will be Shahbaz Aman, Bijibal, Sayonara Philip, Gopi Sundar, and Shaan Rahman. Aashiq Abu will be directing the concert. The first ticket was handed to Mammootty.

The proceeds of the event will go to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. The KMF was started with the goal of creating, acknowledging, and encouraging independent musicians. KMF is also developing an academic research department for the purpose of music studies.