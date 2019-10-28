Nithin Renji Panicker's film with actor Suresh Gopi titled 'Kaval'

By Express News Service

Director Nithin Renji Panicker’s next film, starring Suresh Gopi and Lal, has been titled Kaval. The makers released the minimal title poster, which showed a gun tucked in the protagonist’s mundu.

The film is said to be an action thriller-cum-family drama spanning two generations.

Zaya David, last seen in Irupathiyonnam Noottaandu, plays the female lead with Muthumani, IM Vijayan, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev cast in supporting roles.

Joby George’s Goodwill Entertainments is bankrolling the film.

Nikhil S Praveen, who won a National award for his cinematography in Bhayanakam, is cranking the camera while Mansoor Muthootti handles the editing. The music is by Ranjin Raj.

Suresh Gopi is also occupied with a family drama directed by Anoop Sathyan and co-starring Shobana, Dulquer Salmaan, and Kalyani Priyadarshan.