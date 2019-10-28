Nithin Renji Panicker's film with actor Suresh Gopi titled 'Kaval'
Suresh Gopi is also occupied with a family drama directed by Anoop Sathyan and co-starring Shobana, Dulquer Salmaan, and Kalyani Priyadarshan.
Published: 28th October 2019 11:17 PM | Last Updated: 29th October 2019 09:27 AM | A+A A-
Director Nithin Renji Panicker’s next film, starring Suresh Gopi and Lal, has been titled Kaval. The makers released the minimal title poster, which showed a gun tucked in the protagonist’s mundu.
The film is said to be an action thriller-cum-family drama spanning two generations.
Zaya David, last seen in Irupathiyonnam Noottaandu, plays the female lead with Muthumani, IM Vijayan, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev cast in supporting roles.
Joby George’s Goodwill Entertainments is bankrolling the film.
Nikhil S Praveen, who won a National award for his cinematography in Bhayanakam, is cranking the camera while Mansoor Muthootti handles the editing. The music is by Ranjin Raj.
Suresh Gopi is also occupied with a family drama directed by Anoop Sathyan and co-starring Shobana, Dulquer Salmaan, and Kalyani Priyadarshan.