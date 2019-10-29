Home Entertainment Malayalam

RJ Mathukutty's directorial 'Kunjeldho' starring Asif Ali is based on real characters

The campus-based film marks the directorial debut of radio and television personality RJ Mathukutty

Published: 29th October 2019 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Asif Ali with RJ Mathukutty and Swaroop Philip.

Asif Ali with RJ Mathukutty and Swaroop Philip.

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Asif Ali is starring in radio and television personality RJ Mathukutty's directorial debut Kunjeldho. Asif, who plays the titular character, has revealed that the film is a campus-based story.

"Just like his name, Kunjeldho is a simple and innocent guy. The film is about interesting events in his college life. It's also about his friends, family, and also a conflict in his life and how he overcomes it," said Asif. "I could sense Mathukutty's confidence with the material when he was narrating it. He had prepared for the script thoroughly."

The film also has Vineeth Sreenivasan involved as creative director along with assistance from June director Ahammed Kabeer.

Prasobh Krishnan and Suvin K Varkey are producing it under the banner of Little Big Films, the same team behind Kunjiramayanam and Kalki. 

"The fact that all these people are collaborating together increases the value of this project. I'm pretty excited about it," said Asif.

Newcomers Gopika, Kritika Pradeep, and Arjun Gopal play the other main characters. Gopika, a Dubai-based third-year degree student, revealed the film is based on a real-life incident.

Touted as a feel-good film, the film also features a bunch of other newcomers in addition to a couple of actors who previously appeared in June.

About 70-80 per cent of the shoot has been completed.

Swaroop Philip is handling the cinematography while Shaan Rahman is working on the music.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kunjeldho Asif Ali RJ Mathukutty
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp