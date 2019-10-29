RJ Mathukutty's directorial 'Kunjeldho' starring Asif Ali is based on real characters

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Asif Ali is starring in radio and television personality RJ Mathukutty's directorial debut Kunjeldho. Asif, who plays the titular character, has revealed that the film is a campus-based story.

"Just like his name, Kunjeldho is a simple and innocent guy. The film is about interesting events in his college life. It's also about his friends, family, and also a conflict in his life and how he overcomes it," said Asif. "I could sense Mathukutty's confidence with the material when he was narrating it. He had prepared for the script thoroughly."

The film also has Vineeth Sreenivasan involved as creative director along with assistance from June director Ahammed Kabeer.

Prasobh Krishnan and Suvin K Varkey are producing it under the banner of Little Big Films, the same team behind Kunjiramayanam and Kalki.

"The fact that all these people are collaborating together increases the value of this project. I'm pretty excited about it," said Asif.

Newcomers Gopika, Kritika Pradeep, and Arjun Gopal play the other main characters. Gopika, a Dubai-based third-year degree student, revealed the film is based on a real-life incident.

Touted as a feel-good film, the film also features a bunch of other newcomers in addition to a couple of actors who previously appeared in June.

About 70-80 per cent of the shoot has been completed.

Swaroop Philip is handling the cinematography while Shaan Rahman is working on the music.