Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's 'Kayattam' with Manju Warrier completed

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has announced the completion of Kayattam, his first film with Manju Warrier. The film also marks the first production venture of Manju. The film was recently in the news after Sanal, Manju and the entire crew were trapped in—and later rescued from—Himachal Pradesh after the place was hit by floods.

In a statement, Sanal has called the shoot a life-changing experience. "This film happened because of Manju," he said. "It's a small, forgotten idea which came alive again during an unexpected conversation with her. Then everything happened quickly. I finished writing it within three to four days."

Chandru Selvaraj has shot the film and Ratheesh has composed the music. Sanal has praised the two and thanked them for their efforts.

Meanwhile, Manju, who recently delivered an impressive performance in her Tamil debut Asuran, will be seen next in Santosh Sivan's Jack n Jill, Priyadarshan's Marakkar, and Rosshan Andrrews' Prathi Poovan Kozhi.