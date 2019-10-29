WATCH | 'Android Kunjappan' trailer promises a fun family drama

By Express News Service

The trailer of Soubin Shahir-Suraj Venjaramoodu's Android Kunjappan ver. 5.25 was released by Mohanlal and Prithviraj on their social media pages.

The trailer, featuring Soubin, Suraj, and a small robot, promises a fun-filled, humorous film revolving around a father and son and their attempts to bond with a humanoid robot brought in to do household chores. Suraj plays the role of the father and Soubin his son.

The former is appearing in an old man makeover for the first time in his career. Saiju Kurup will be appearing in a key supporting role.

The film, helmed by production designer-turned-director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Podhuval, will be hitting theatres next month. Santosh Kuruvilla's Moonshot Entertainment is producing the film.