Dr Biju begins next movie 'Orange Marangalude Veedu' with Nedumudi Venu

Following the internationally acclaimed Veyilmarangal starring Indrans, filmmaker Dr Biju has begun work on his next film titled, Orange Marangalude Veedu. Nedumudi Venu has been cast in the central role. The film sees the veteran actor collaborating with Dr Biju for the fifth time.

Venu has previously appeared in the director’s debut film Saira and later in Akashathinte Niram (2012), Perariyathavar (2014), and Valiya Chirakulla Pakshikal (2015). While sharing the news, Dr Biju said that the film was written with Venu in mind and that he never considered anyone else for the main character.