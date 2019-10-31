Nimisha joins Mammootty’s latest film 'One'

Home Entertainment Malayalam

By Express News Service

The shoot of Mammootty’s new film One is progressing smoothly. In the meantime, the makers have been adding new members to the cast. The latest confirmed addition is Nimisha Sajayan.The Eeda-actor has been cast in a role that initially went to Samyuktha Menon.

However, Samyuktha is currently occupied with the Jayasurya-starrer Vellam, which will commence filming this week. Nimisha joins other established names such as Murali Gopy, Joju George, and Kumbalangi Nights-fame Mathew Thomas.

Nimisha has been bagging a lot of exciting projects lately. Her new film 41, in which he shares the screen with Biju Menon, will be hitting theatres next week. The film is directed by Lal Jose. Also releasing soon is Vidhu Vincent’s Stand Up which stars Nimisha alongside Rajisha Vijayan. There is also Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Chola.

Nimisha is also part of Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham, currently in post-production, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malik. She is also slated to appear in Sidharth Bharathan’s Jinn which will have Soubin Shahir playing the male lead.

