Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nimisha Sajayan joins Mammootty’s latest film 'One'

The actor is the newest addition to the eagerly awaited political thriller 

Published: 31st October 2019 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Nimisha Sajayan

Actress Nimisha Sajayan

By Express News Service

The shoot of Mammootty’s new film One is progressing smoothly. In the meantime, the makers have been adding new members to the cast. The latest confirmed addition is Nimisha Sajayan. The Eeda-actor has been cast in a role that initially went to Samyuktha Menon.

However, Samyuktha is currently occupied with the Jayasurya-starrer Vellam, which will commence filming this week. Nimisha joins other established names such as Murali Gopy, Joju George, and Kumbalangi Nights-fame Mathew Thomas.

Nimisha has been bagging a lot of exciting projects lately. Her new film 41, in which he shares the screen with Biju Menon, will be hitting theatres next week. The film is directed by Lal Jose. Also releasing soon is Vidhu Vincent’s Stand Up which stars Nimisha alongside Rajisha Vijayan. There is also Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Chola.

Nimisha is also part of Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham, currently in post-production, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malik. She is also slated to appear in Sidharth Bharathan’s Jinn which will have Soubin Shahir playing the male lead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mammootty Nimisha Sajayan One
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp